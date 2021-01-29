Northwestern plucked tackle Ben Wrather out of Powell (Ohio) Olentangy Liberty for its 2020 class.

Now the Wildcats are hoping history repeats for 2022 tackle Carter Smith from the same high school program.

Smith, a 6-foot-6, 250-pound three-star prospect, said he was "extremely excited" to pick up an offer from Northwestern. The Wildcats were one of three Power Five programs to extend Smith a scholarship tender on Thursday.

Get to know one of the Wildcats' newest 2022 targets in this WildcatReport premium recruiting story.