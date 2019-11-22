@WildcatReport

Four-star linebacker Mac Uihlein of Lake Forest (Ill.) may be the headliner, but he will by no means be the only prospect at Northwestern's game against Minnesota on Saturday at Ryan Field.

The Wildcats are hosting more than 20 prospects for their final home game of the season against the No. 10 Gophers. Included in the mix are 2020 CB commit Jaheem Joseph and several 2020, 2021, 2022 and even a 2023 prospect.

