@WildcatReport

Cats kick off 2020 by landing a 2020 punter
Northwestern opened 2020 by addressing a critical need in its 2020 recruiting class.
Hunter Renner, a two-star prospect and one of top five punters in America according to Kohl's Kicking, announced on Twitter on New Year's Day that he was committing to the Wildcats as a preferred walkon.
Get to know Renner, a former Washington State commit who will come in and compete for the Northwestern punting job next season.
So excited for this opportunity! Go Cats! 🟣⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PrfqI1HBl5— Hunter Renner (@hunterrenner19) January 1, 2020
