@WildcatReport

Northwestern opened 2020 by addressing a critical need in its 2020 recruiting class.

Hunter Renner, a two-star prospect and one of top five punters in America according to Kohl's Kicking, announced on Twitter on New Year's Day that he was committing to the Wildcats as a preferred walkon.

Get to know Renner, a former Washington State commit who will come in and compete for the Northwestern punting job next season.