The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western announced his decision on Twitter

Northwestern added another playmaker to its 2020 class when three-star wide receiver Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen committed to the Wildcats on Friday.

The No. 58 wide receiver in the 2020 class, Yaseen chose Northwestern over 21 other schools, including Boston College, Iowa State and Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue and Rutgers from the Big Ten.

Yaseen is the fourth commitment in the Wildcats' class, which is currently ranked 15th in the country by Rivals. He is the third member of the class who will play on the offensive side of the ball, joining quarterback Aidan Atkinson and running back Cameron Porter.

