@WildcatReport

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder hails from Cleveland St. Ignatius, one of the traditional power programs in football-mad Ohio. He chose Northwestern over offers from 13 other schools, including seven from the Power Five.

Northwestern landed the second defender of its 2021 class when three-star defensive end Aidan Hubbard announced his commitment on Saturday.

Hubbard, who also plays basketball for St. Ignatius, received his offer from Northwestern on Feb. 24. He also had offers from Michigan State, Minnesota and Purdue from the Big Ten.

Hubbard is listed as a linebacker by Rivals but, given his size and likely future weight gain, was recruited as a defensive end for Northwestern. He is ranked as the No. 17 prospect in Ohio and has a 5.7 Rivals Rating, the highest possible rating for a three-star prospect.

Northwestern's 2021 class now has six commitments. The group was ranked 52nd in the nation before Hubbard's commitment.

Hubbard is the second defensive player in NU's class, joining four-star linebacker Mac Uihlein.

