@WildcatReport

Northwestern added a big fish to its 2021 class on Sunday.

Four-star defensive end Najee Story, the 195th-ranked player in the country, committed to the Wildcats to give Northwestern a third four-star recruit in its class.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Solon (Ohio) chose Northwestern over finalists Ohio State, Penn State, Minnesota and Tennessee. His offer list also included Alabama, Michigan and Notre Dame.

Most noteworthy among those finalists is no doubt Ohio State. It's not too often the Wildcats beat out the Buckeyes for an Ohio prospect.

Story announced his commitment on Twitter.