Cats land a big one in OL Josh Priebe
Josh Priebe is a big get for Northwestern. In more ways than one.
First of all, the three-star offensive lineman from Edwardsburg (Mich.) is 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, so he will be a big physical presence on the offensive line. He's also big in terms of recruiting.
Though ranked as just a three-star, Priebe chose Northwestern over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee, among many others. So the Wildcats are showing that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys in this recruiting cycle.
Priebe announced his commitment on Twitter on Wednesday morning, but actually made his verbal pledge over the weekend.
Committed to NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY!!! 😈 #WildcatWave20 #TrenchCat #B1GCats pic.twitter.com/pwdtYAcrDE— Josh Priebe (@PriebeJosh) May 1, 2019
Priebe is the second offensive lineman in Northwestern's Class of 2020, joining Ben Wrather, who pulled the trigger on April 22. He is also the ninth member of the class, which is currently ranked 16th in the nation and fourth in the Big Ten by Rivals.
Priebe, who could play either guard or tackle for the Wildcats, visited Northwestern for a spring practice last month, when he told WildcatReport that his relationship with offensive line coach Kurt Anderson and head coach Pat Fitzgerald were keys to his interest in the program.
"I’d say it’s my relationship with Coach Anderson, and how much I like Coach Fitz," he said.
