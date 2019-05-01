Josh Priebe is a big get for Northwestern. In more ways than one.

First of all, the three-star offensive lineman from Edwardsburg (Mich.) is 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, so he will be a big physical presence on the offensive line. He's also big in terms of recruiting.

Though ranked as just a three-star, Priebe chose Northwestern over offers from Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami and Tennessee, among many others. So the Wildcats are showing that they can go toe-to-toe with the big boys in this recruiting cycle.



Priebe announced his commitment on Twitter on Wednesday morning, but actually made his verbal pledge over the weekend.