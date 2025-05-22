Premium content
Northwestern offers 2026 Overtime Elite guard Landyn Colyer
Matthew Shelton  •  WildcatReport
Managing Editor

Northwestern offered Landyn Colyer on May 19 after a weekend starring for the Florida Rebels in the EYBL.

Colyer hails from Tampa but played his basketball last season, and will play next season, as a scholarship player in the Overtime Elite League centered in Atlanta.

Even operating outside the traditional framework, Colyer has popped up on Northwestern's radar.

"I was surprised and happy that they noticed how I play the right way," Colyer wrote via DM on his reaction to the offer. "From a school like Northwestern, [an offer] is huge accomplishment!"

