Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-17 17:28:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Cats land Bamisile as first 2020 commitment

Befu5qpayucbken4i9am
Joe Bamisile
Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
@WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor

Three-star shooting guard Joe Bamisile committed to Northwestern on Wednesday to become the first member of the Wildcats' 2020 class.

The 6-foot-4 Bamisile is from Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan and ranked as the No. 106 player in the nation. He chose Northwestern over offers from 11 other schools, including Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

Bamisile announced his commitment on Twitter.

Bamisile was one of three prospects who visited Northwestern just last week.

More to come from WildcatReport....

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}