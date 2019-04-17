Cats land Bamisile as first 2020 commitment
Three-star shooting guard Joe Bamisile committed to Northwestern on Wednesday to become the first member of the Wildcats' 2020 class.
The 6-foot-4 Bamisile is from Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan and ranked as the No. 106 player in the nation. He chose Northwestern over offers from 11 other schools, including Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.
Bamisile announced his commitment on Twitter.
i’d like to thank those who have recruited me up until this point. after talking with my family, friends, and coaches i will be committing to Northwestern💜 pic.twitter.com/6fsTzbkJEW— josEph (@rexjoee) April 17, 2019
Bamisile was one of three prospects who visited Northwestern just last week.
