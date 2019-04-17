Three-star shooting guard Joe Bamisile committed to Northwestern on Wednesday to become the first member of the Wildcats' 2020 class.

The 6-foot-4 Bamisile is from Chesterfield County (Va.) Monacan and ranked as the No. 106 player in the nation. He chose Northwestern over offers from 11 other schools, including Florida, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and West Virginia.

Bamisile announced his commitment on Twitter.