That was fast!

Combo guard Daniel Buie committed to Northwestern on Friday, shortly after he arrived for the first day of his official visit, to become the first member of the Wildcats' 2019 class.

If Buie makes decisions on the court as quickly as he does in recruiting, he should be able to effectively lead the Wildcats' offense in the years to come.

The unranked 6-foot-2 prospect from Bethel (Me.) Gould Academy and the Mass Rivals AAU squad picked up his offer from Northwestern on Aug. 1. Buie had been flying under the radar but saw his stock shoot up after the July evaluation period, when he averaged 10.2 points. 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to lead Mass Rivals to the 17U title at the Adidas Summer Championship.

Rivals' basketball recruiting expert announced Buie's commitment on Twitter.