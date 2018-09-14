Cats land first 2019 commit
That was fast!
Combo guard Daniel Buie committed to Northwestern on Friday, shortly after he arrived for the first day of his official visit, to become the first member of the Wildcats' 2019 class.
If Buie makes decisions on the court as quickly as he does in recruiting, he should be able to effectively lead the Wildcats' offense in the years to come.
The unranked 6-foot-2 prospect from Bethel (Me.) Gould Academy and the Mass Rivals AAU squad picked up his offer from Northwestern on Aug. 1. Buie had been flying under the radar but saw his stock shoot up after the July evaluation period, when he averaged 10.2 points. 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game to lead Mass Rivals to the 17U title at the Adidas Summer Championship.
Rivals' basketball recruiting expert announced Buie's commitment on Twitter.
Northwestern just picked up the commitment of @RivalsNation guard Daniel Buie, a source tells @Rivals. Ascending guard prospect that exudes toughness & can really make shots— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) September 14, 2018
Buie chose Northwestern over at least five other offers, including UMass and St. Bonaventure. He also had interest from schools like Penn State, Pittsburgh and Rice.
Buie is in Evanston on his official with another top NU target, three-star forward Jared Jones of Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern. Northwestern's 2019 class got off to a slow start in this recruiting cycle, but landing both of these prospects would give a big boost to the program's efforts.
A versatile player, Buie fits the Wildcats' vision of a positionless backcourt. Coaches say that he can play the point or play off the ball as a shooting guard.
Buie is also the younger brother of former Penn State star Talor Battle.
More to come from WildcatReport...