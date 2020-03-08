Wide receiver Donnie Gray of Deerfield (Mass.) Academy verbally committed to Northwestern on Sunday, the day after he concluded his visit.

Northwestern held its first big visit weekend of spring practice. As a result, the Wildcats netted the first commitment of their 2021 class.

A 6-foot, 190-pounder, Gray is ranked as a two-star prospect and chose Northwestern over offers from Syracuse, UConn, Army, Navy, UMass and several Ivy League schools.

Gray played both ways for Deerfield last season, at cornerback and wide receiver. He helped Deerfield overcome a 1-2 start to win seven straight games, including a 26-23 victory over Milton Academy in the Mike Silipo Bowl for the New England Prep School Athletic Council (NEPSAC) championship.

Efforts to reach Gray have been unsuccessful. Stay logged on to WildcatReport for the latest news on Gray's commitment.