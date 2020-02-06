@WildcatReport

Northwestern signed four scholarship players from Illinois in its 2020 class, yet the Wildcats have five recruits in the Illinois Top 30.

How did that happen? It's because preferred walkon Greyson Metz made the list, even though he is going to play at NU without a scholarship. So the Wildcats wound up with one-sixth of the top 30 players in the state.

Northwestern signed more players from its home state than any other school. Iowa is next with four, while Illinois, the state's public flagship university, didn't land a single Illinoisan.

Let's take a look at where Northwestern's recruits wound up in the rankings.



