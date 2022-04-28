Cats land grad transfer forward Tydus Verhoeven

Those numbers won't impress anyone, but one source called Verhoeven "a winner (with) great energy."

The 6-foot-9, 235-pounder spent the last four years at UTEP after a single season at Duquesne. He started 28 games for the Miners last season and averaged 6.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Northwestern addressed its need for frontcourt help on Thursday when grad transfer forward Tydus Verhoeven announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Northwestern can use Verhoeven's energy, and certainly his size, up front next season. The Wildcats lost three frontcourt players. Foremost among them was leading scorer and rebounder Pete Nance, who graduated and announced his entry into the NBA Draft earlier this week.

The Wildcats also lost valuable role player Elyjah Williams to graduation, and backup center Ryan Young, the heir apparent to Nance, dealt a blow to the program when he announced his intention to transfer after the season.

Verhoeven is not a stretch-4, like current starter Robbie Beran, but will play more of a 4/5 role. Two of his strengths, rebounding and blocking shots, should help the Wildcats immensely.

A Manteca (Calif.) product, Verhoeven spent the 2017-18 season at Duquesne, where he started 27 of 32 games and set the school freshman shot block record with 71. He then transferred to UTEP and sat out the 2018-19 season under the NCAA's previous transfer rules.

Verhoeven played the last three years at UTEP, and his numbers increased each season. Last year, he led the Miners in blocks and finished second in rebounds. His best game came against FIU in January, when he put up double-double, with a season-high 14 points and a career-best 13 rebounds.

Verhoeven took his official visit to Northwestern last week.

In addition to Verhoeven, Northwestern has two more forwards joining the program next season from the 2022 high school class: three-star, 6-foot-9 Luke Hunger and unranked, 6-foot-7 Nick Martinelli.

The Wildcats still have two scholarships remaining and are still active in the transfer portal.