After losing their starting two starting guards to graduation and a backup to a transfer, Northwestern was in need of immediate help at guard for the 2018-19 season.

The Wildcats addressed that need with one of the biggest prizes of the graduate transfer market, Ryan Taylor of Evansville.

The 6-foot-6 Taylor was the leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference last season after averaging 21.3 points per game and shooting 42.4 percent on 3-pointers. He committed to Northwestern head coach Chris Collins on Monday and will be eligible to play immediately next season.

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman was the first to report Taylor’s transfer.

Taylor was contacted by more than 40 schools after announcing his intent to transfer, according to the Chicago Tribune, including Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Oregon and Wisconsin.

“(I chose Northwestern) because of the connection I made with Coach Collins and the staff and players, especially A.J. (Turner) and Dererk Pardon,” Taylor told the Tribune. “I went on a visit last weekend, and I connected with the guys right away. It’s rare when that happens. They accepted me for who I am on the court. You can tell they are hungry; the situation is similar to mine.”

Taylor figures to get ample playing time next season. The Wildcats lost starting lead guard Bryant McIntosh, the school’s all-time leader in assists, and shooting guard Scottie Lindsey, the team’s leading scorer a season ago. In addition, seldom-used point guard Isiah Brown decided to transfer. That left Jordan Ash and Anthony Gaines as the Wildcats’ only returning guards.

Incoming freshman Jordan Lathon figures to take McIntosh’s starting lead guard spot. Taylor will vie for Lindsey’s position, along with Gaines and incoming recruit Miller Kopp, who could play either wing position.

Taylor told the Tribune that he is “pretty good coming off of screens, moving without the ball. I’m very unselfish and like to share the ball. I see myself as a really good shooter; I can shoot it from behind the 3 line with midrange and floaters, a little bit of everything.”

A Gary, Ind., native, Taylor also averaged 3.8 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game for the Purple Aces, who finished 17-15 (7-11) last season. He was the top free-throw shooter in the MVC, converting at an 86.4-percent clip.

Taylor is also no stranger to transferring. After graduating from Michigan City (Ind.), he spent a prep year at Northwestern Military Academy in Delafield, Wis. Then, after spending one year at Ohio University and starting 28 games as a true freshman, he transferred to Evansville.