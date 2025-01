St. Charles (Ill.) North wide receiver Keaton Reinke picked up his first Big Ten offer during his trip to Evanston for Northwestern's first Junior Day on Friday.

"It's super cool," he said. "I grew up my whole life watching the Big Ten. I've always hoped and dreamed to be able to play in the Big Ten, the fact that it's coming true is just such a blessing."

