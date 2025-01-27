Versatile DL Kobe Cherry still hoping for Northwestern offer after visit

If you want one word to describe three-star 2026 prospect Kobe Cherry, it would be versatile.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder from Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove could play defensive tackle or defensive end in college. He's also a good enough pitcher in baseball to be one of the top prospects in the state of Indiana and might be a dual-sport athlete wherever he commits.

Cherry visited Northwestern last Friday for a Junior Day event and walked away impressed by everything the program presented. All he needs is an offer for the Wildcats to rocket up his list.

We talked to Cherry about his experience his Evanston, his thoughts about the Wildcats and what NU coaches need to see before making him a scholarship offer.

