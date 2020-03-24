@WildcatReport

Cats land OL Josh Thompson as second 2021 commit
The coronavirus pandemic has brought most aspects of everyday life in the United States screeching to a halt, but Josh Thompson didn't let it disrupt his recruiting decision process.
Convinced that he had found "a University and a team that matches who I am the most," the two-star offensive lineman from Fenton (Mich.) committed to Northwestern on Tuesday to become the second member of the Wildcats' Class of 2021.
Thompson announced his commitment on Twitter.
COMMITTED💜!!! #B1GCATS #NWO pic.twitter.com/FifUVjNTwA— Josh Thompson (@ThompsonJoshMI) March 24, 2020
