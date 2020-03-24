@WildcatReport

The coronavirus pandemic has brought most aspects of everyday life in the United States screeching to a halt, but Josh Thompson didn't let it disrupt his recruiting decision process.

Convinced that he had found "a University and a team that matches who I am the most," the two-star offensive lineman from Fenton (Mich.) committed to Northwestern on Tuesday to become the second member of the Wildcats' Class of 2021.

Thompson announced his commitment on Twitter.