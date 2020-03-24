News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-24 13:59:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Cats land OL Josh Thompson as second 2021 commit

Josh Thompson
Josh Thompson (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

The coronavirus pandemic has brought most aspects of everyday life in the United States screeching to a halt, but Josh Thompson didn't let it disrupt his recruiting decision process.

Convinced that he had found "a University and a team that matches who I am the most," the two-star offensive lineman from Fenton (Mich.) committed to Northwestern on Tuesday to become the second member of the Wildcats' Class of 2021.

Thompson announced his commitment on Twitter.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}