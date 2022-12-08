While the focus lately has been on players leaving the Northwestern program through the transfer portal, the Wildcats added a key piece to their 2023 class on Thursday when running back Caleb Komolafe announced his verbal commitment.

Komolafe, a 6-foot, 190-pounder from Katy (Texas) Tompkins, chose the Wildcats over offers from 10 other schools, including Oregon State and Washington State from the Power Five. He had been committed to Memphis as a safety but reopened his recruitment in late October.

Once Northwestern got involved in mid-November, it didn't take them long to convince him to become a Wildcat. The NU coaching staff offered him on Nov. 14, got him on campus for an official visit last weekend, and four days later, he pulled the trigger.

"Northwestern is home," he told WildcatReport.