Finison, the No. 41 ranked kicker in the country according to Kohl's Kicking Camps, announced his commitment on Twitter.

According to his Twitter page, Finison hit 8 of 10 field goals for Northridge High School this season, with a long of 50 and a total of four kicks of 47 or more yards. He was 100-percent on kicks under 50 yards. On kickoffs, he drilled 32 of 35 for touchbacks, with a 43-yard average.

Finison told WildcatReport that he has been in contact with Northwestern special teams coach Jeff Genyk since Genyk was at Vanderbilt last season. He chose Northwestern over a PWO offer from Auburn. He said that Mississippi State, Tennessee and UAB were all recruiting him and pondering offers.

"(Northwestern is) a fantastic place to call home in the years to come," said Finison by text.

"(Trey) showed excellent ability on field goals by scoring 30 points," Kohl's wrote after Finison competed at the 2018 National Scholarship Camp. "His kickoffs were strong at camp as well where his big ball was a 80-yard, 3.31-second ball. He has great command of his rotation and is able to kick his field goals with great smoothness and command."



The 5-foot-9, 165-pounder is graduating in December with a 4.1 GPA and a 26 on the ACT and will enroll at NU in January.