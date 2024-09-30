While Northwestern was on bye, their commits in the Class of 2025 and 2026 were in the heart of their high school campaigns. Two commits squared off in a crosstown rivalry, running back Ronny Johnson lit up the scoreboard again and safety Alijah Jones' program completed a shutout of all of their September opponents. Unfortunately, wide receiver Braden Blueitt's injury has been reported as a torn ACL, and he will miss the remainder of his senior season. Read about all of this and more in this week's Recruit Roundup.

Stevens Jr. and Kielmeyer battle in crosstown Westerville rivalry

Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. picked up Class of 2025 bragging rights with a 3-0 victory for Westerville North over tight end Tyler Kielmeyer and Westerville South, North's first win in the rivalry in 18 years. Kicker John Link missed a 38-yard field goal in the driving rain in the second quarter, but knocked it in from 29 yards out for the win in the fourth. Combined with a 34-0 win in Week 1, it is the first time in North program history that the Warriors have beaten Westerville South and Central in the same season. Their defense was lights out, and you can check out Stevens' body of work for the first five weeks in his highlight reel below. Westerville North (4-2) hosts Westland this week. Westerville South (3-3) plays at Hayes this week.

Johnson rushes for three TD in third straight game as Dexter puts up 63

Dexter (Mich.) and running back Ronny Johnson have found their stride. Last week, they crushed Skyline, 63-0, for their third straight win while scoring 50+ points. Johnson finished with 173 yards and three touchdowns, which would be a banner day for any other back. But Johnson rushed for more yards and more touchdowns in each of Dexter's previous games. Dexter (4-1) plays at Ann Arbor Pioneer this week.

Archbishop Spalding completes September shutout

Safety Alijah Jones and Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding thrashed Gilman, 51-0, last week. With that win, Jones and the Cavaliers have officially shut out their opponents for the entire month of September, their four wins coming by a combined score of 176-0. The Cavaliers have taken firm control of the MIAA A, with three of their last four wins coming against the next three teams in the standings. Archbishop Spalding (6-0) plays at Annapolis St. Mary's this week.

DePaul Catholic nearly doubles up Paramus

Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic and cornerback Marquet Dorsey continued their dominant stretch by beating Paramus Catholic, 55-28, last week. Dorsey and the Spartans are off to a sensational start, winning all five of their games by 10+ points. The game evoked a bungee jump, with DePaul leaping out to a 28-6 lead, Paramus bouncing back to cut it to 28-21, and then DePaul putting it away for good with a 27-7 run. DePaul (5-0) plays at Don Bosco Prep this week.

Shakopee and Boyd suffer first loss of season

Shakopee (Minn.)'s and offensive lineman Trey Boyd's perfect start is over after a tough 21-13 loss at undefeated and top-ranked Minnetonka. Shakopee leapt out to a 21-0 lead deep into the third quarter, and Shakopee's run-heavy scheme just couldn't get back in the game in time. Shakopee (4-1) host Edina this week.

O'Connell and Glenbard West find their form

Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West and offensive tackle Michael O'Connell took out some frustration on Layton over the weekend with a 63-0 win. The Hilltoppers, normally one of the state's premier programs, had struggled to an 0-4 start, albeit with an elite strength of schedule. Now, knowing they have to be perfect to make the playoffs, they've knocked down the first domino with emphasis. O'Connell paved the way as the Hilltoppers scored nine touchdowns, dwarfing the 49 points they had previously scored all season. Glenbard West (1-4) hosts rival Hinsdale Central this week.

Lawton extends winning streak to three

Lawton (Mich.) and defensive tackle Mason Mayne picked up their third straight win with a 57-22 victory over Galesburg-Augusta. The Rams were just the second team to crack 20 points on Mayne and the Blue Devils, but did so when the game was already firmly in Lawton's hands. The Lawton defense is allowing just 15.4 points per game this season. Lawton (4-1) plays at Schoolcraft this week.

Lincoln-Way East cleans up vs. Homewood-Flossmoor

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East's and defensive end Caden O'Rourke's reign of terror continued with a 48-7 win over Homewood-Flossmoor. The Griffins haven't missed a beat since hitting conference play and posted a methodical fifth win. Through the four games played, Lincoln-Way has scored 48 or 49 points each time out, while holding their opponents to 22 points or fewer. LWE remains the top-ranked team and state title favorite in the IHSA's Class 8A. Lincoln-Way East (5-0) plays at Neuqua Valley this week.

Princeton loses battle of unbeatens

Princeton (Ill.) came out on the wrong side of their unbeaten matchup with conference foe Monmouth-Roseville, losing 31-3. It was a shocking result for tight end Noah LaPorte and the Tigers, who had won their preceding two games by a score of 104-14. The Titans caught them off guard by shifting away from their run-dominant attack and airing it out for two first-quarter touchdowns. “They really hadn’t thrown a whole lot,” Princeton head coach Ryan Pearson told Shaw Local. “I think they only had a handful of passes in the games we had on them. It’s a testament to those guys to come out with that scheme." Princeton (4-1) hosts Hall this week.

Lafayette stampedes to fifth straight win

Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette and tight end Robby Preckel thrashed Pattonville, 47-7, last week, their third win by 35+ points in just five games this season. The Lancers opened up a 37-0 lead by the half and cruised the rest of the way. Preckel is the hub of the Lafayette offense that is now averaging 38 points per game. Lafayette (5-0) hosts McCluer this week.

Lincoln-Way West drops tight game to Naperville Central

New Lenox (Ill.) Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman lost a tight game to Naperville Central last week, 14-7. It's the second straight loss for Veldman and the Warriors, who have struggled in the newly formed Red Division of the Southwest Valley Conference. Both Naperville Central and Sandburg are fresh arrivals to their conference slate and have been able to squeak out wins over the Warriors by seven and nine points, respectively. Now, West has as many losses through five games as it did through its full regular season in 2023. Lincoln-Way West (3-2) hosts Naperville North this week.



Jumpp and Lake Mary take conference opener

After a rare pair of losses, Lake Mary (Fla.) and defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp beat Hagerty, 52-3. After allowing 35 and 26 points in the preceding weeks, Jumpp and the defense clamped down in their first District 3 game of the season, allowing just three points. Lake Mary (3-2) hosts North Miami Beach this week.

Hayes leads defense in Moeller's first shutout

After a hard fought win over St. Xavier, Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop Moeller blanked conference opponent La Salle, 38-0, in a rainswept game last week. Defensive end Jonah Hayes and the Crusader defense handed the first loss of the season to La Salle, the alma mater of Northwestern running back Cam Porter. It was also Moeller's first shutout of the season. In a postgame interview with the Cincinnati Enquirer, Hayes credited the defense's trust in each other for their excellent performance. "We played great as a unit," he said. "In all stages of the game, we stuck together." Moeller (5-1) faces Cincinnati Elder this week.



New Trier blanked by Maine South

Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier and punter Nikola Dugandzic are on the brink of playoff elimination after a 32-0 loss at Maine South last week . The Trevians split their first two games but have since fallen into a rut, outscored 102-3 over their last three games. New Trier (1-4) plays at Evanston this week.

Blueitt out for season with injury

Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage wide receiver Braden Blueitt suffered a torn ACL two games ago vs. Mansfield Timberview and will miss the rest of the season, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Heritage lost to Argyle, 42-35, on Friday night without their star wideout. Heritage (3-2) has a bye this week and faces conference foe Everman on Oct. 11.

CLASS OF 2026

O'Brien throws for two TDs as Fremd deals Hoffman Estates first loss

In a battle of Mid-Suburban League unbeatens, Fremd and quarterback Johnny O'Brien made a big statement with a 37-6 win over Hoffman Estates. The Vikings struck first with a 58-yard touchdown from O'Brien to top target MarQuan Brewster and never looked back. O'Brien finished 13-of-22 for 228 yards and two touchdowns, opening up a 27-0 lead before Hoffman scored their first points.

Fremd (5-0) faces its toughest opponent of the season this week against Barrington, another MSL West undefeated team.

