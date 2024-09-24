Recruit Roundup: Johnson runs wild again, with 233 yards, 5 TDs

Ronny Johnson has rushed for 400+ yards and nine TDs in the last two weeks. (Photo by MLive.com)

If you need a pick-me-up after Northwestern's loss at Washington on Saturday, the Class of 2025 and 2026 commits are here for you. Running back Ronny Johnson somehow outdid last week's four-touchdown performance, defensive end Jonah Hayes led his powerhouse program in tackles, quarterback Marcus Romain picked up his first win and local 2026 quarterback Johnny O'Brien cracked 1,000 passing yards while staying undefeated. Check out all of that and more in this week's recruit roundup.

CLASS OF 2025

Johnson one-ups himself with five-TD performance

In the last roundup, I wrote that Ronny Johnson was out of a video game, racking up 179 yards and four touchdowns. Turns out, he was just getting warmed up. Last week, he posted 233 yards and five touchdowns.

Dexter (3-1) hosts Skyline this week.

Hayes leads team in tackles, combines for sack in win over St. Xavier, Herbstreit

Cincinnati (Ohio) Moeller and defensive end Jonah Hayes traveled across the city to fellow power St. Xavier and brought back a 45-37 win. Hayes finished the game tied for his team's lead with six tackles, as well as combining with teammate Will Adkins on a sack of St. X quarterback Chase Herbstreit, the son of Ohio State quarterback and broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit. The Crusaders are yet to lose a game in regulation this season and picked up their fifth straight win in the rivalry. Moeller (4-1) stays on the road in Cincinnati at La Salle this week.

Westerville South can't crack Big Walnut

Westerville (Ohio) South and tight end Tyler Kielmeyer came up just short of an upset against conference favorite Big Walnut, losing 31-28. The Wildcats fell behind 14-0 early and while they would storm back to tie the game at 21, they couldn't complete the comeback. Westerville South (3-2) hits the road to take on crosstown rival Westerville North, starring safety commit Jonathan Stevens Jr.

Heritage blanks Mansfield Timberview

After lighting up the scoreboard in their first three games, Colleyville (Tex.) Heritage and wide receiver Braden Blueitt got it done last week with a straightforward 10-0 win over Mansfield Timberview. Blueitt, who broke 100 yards receiving the week before and 200 yards receiving in his season debut, tallied just one catch for 18 yards according to the Dallas Morning News. He'll take the win anytime, though, and his defense came through with four turnovers to get it done. Heritage (3-1) plays at Argyle this week.

DePaul Catholic marches past Seton Hall Prep

The dominant and undefeated campaign continues for Wayne (N.J.) DePaul Catholic and cornerback Marquet Dorsey as they handled Seton Hall Prep, 34-14. No team has ended the game within a score of the Spartans, and their four wins have come by an average of 19.75 points. They've allowed just 66 points overall. DePaul (4-0) plays at Paramus Catholic this week.

New Trier, Dugandzic drop third straight

Winnetka (Ill.) New Trier struggled for the second week in a row, losing to Palatine, 27-3. Punter Nikola Dugandzic, who also handles kicking duties for the Trevians, split a pair of field goal attempts, missing from 46 and hitting from 22. New Trier (1-3) starts conference play this week at Maine South.

Shakopee rolls to fourth straight win

Shakopee (Minn.) and offensive lineman Trey Boyd have been steadily dispatching opponents this season. Last weekend they beat Eden Prairie, 28-7. Since their season opener, when the Sabers scored 59 to beat the HERA Co-Op, they've averaged a little more than 24 points per game, but still won their last three by a touchdown or more. Shakopee (4-0) plays at Minnetonka this week.

O'Connell's and Glenbard West's losing streak reaches four

It's been a rough start for traditional powerhouse Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West and tackle Michael O'Connell. They lost on the road last week to Lyons, the alma mater of 2023 quarterback Ben Bryant, 24-7. Since their season opener against Batavia where they scored 28 points, O'Connell and the Hilltopper offense just haven't been able to get in gear. They've scored just one touchdown in each of their last three games. In their defense, the Hilltoppers have had one of the state's toughest schedules to date, playing three 7A or 8A teams with title aspirations to open their year. But they have now exhausted their safety net. In order to make the playoffs, they need to win all five of their remaining games. The Hilltoppers have not missed the postseason since IHSFCA Hall of Fame coach Chad Hetlet took over the program in 2007. Glenbard West (0-4) hosts Leyden this week in search for their first win.

Maybe and Lawton crush Delton-Kellogg

Lawton (Mich.) and defensive tackle Mason Mayne trounced Delton-Kellogg, 42-6, in their matchup last week. Mayne and the Blue Devils have been formidable, allowing just 24 points across their three wins so far. They took control of this one straight away, opening up a 35-0 lead before allowing any points. Lawton (3-1) hosts Galeburg-Augusta this week.

Lincoln-Way East nearly triples up Naperville North

There was no let up for Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln-Way East and defensive end Caden O'Rourke last week as they demolished Naperville North, 49-17, in their conference opener in the new Southwest Valley Conference. The Griffins are in the Blue Division along with Naperville North, the alma mater of Wildcat WR Reggie Fleurima; Homewood-Flossmoor; Neuqua Valley and Lockport. The shuffling is the reason that O'Rourke will not play crosstown rival Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman this season. O'Rourke and the defense have yet to allow more than three touchdowns in a game, and their offense has yet to score less than 49 points. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) hosts Homewood-Flossmoor this matchup of two programs ranked in the top four.

Stevens Jr. snags pick in big win

It was another winning week for Westerville (Ohio) North, which scored 40 or more points yet again while beating Delaware Hayes 42-30. Safety Jonathan Stevens Jr. came up with a key interception and the Warriors picked up their second conference win and moved back above .500. Westerville North (3-2) hosts Tyler Kielmeyer and Westerville South this week.

Romain leads Wheeler to first win of season

Quarterback Marcus Romain and Marietta (Ga.) Wheeler finally got their first win of the season, and it came against crosstown rival Marietta., 24-17. The Wildcats have been in dogged pursuit of their inaugural victory, with two losses by a point earlier in their Class 6A, the highest classification in Georgia. Now, they've broken through. Romain rushed for one of Wheeler's three touchdowns on a 17-yard keeper, while running back Josiah Allen accounted for the other pair. Wheeler (1-5) hosts Cherokee this week.

North Paulding loses matchup with Cherokee

Acworth (Ga.) North Paulding and wide receiver Dube Enongene fell back down to .500 with a 47-28 loss to Cherokee, which faces Romain and Wheeler and next week. North Paulding (3-3) has a bye this week. They'll play Etowah on Oct. 4.

Princeton crushes Kewanee in 126th meeting

Princeton and tight end Noah LaPorte posted another dominant win, this time 44-14 over conference opponent Kewanee. After picking up their first pair of wins by 14 and nine points, the Tigers have stretched their legs and beat their last two opponents by 60 and 30. The Princeton-Kewanee rivalry is a storied one in Illinois, dating back across three centuries. The two schools have played each other since 1897. Princeton (4-0) plays at Monmouth-Roseville, a fellow undefeated program, this week in a game that will likely decide the conference champion.

Lafayette blows out Parkway Central

Wildwood (Mo.) Lafayette and tight end Robby Preckel were off to a solid start, but they put it all together last week with a 58-0 drubbing of Parkway Central. Though Preckel will play tight end at the next level, he plays all over a Lafayette offense that is now averaging more than five touchdowns per game. Lafayette (4-0) plays at Pattonville this week.

Lincoln-Way West loses first game of the season to Sandburg

Lincoln-Way West and linebacker Josh Veldman dropped their first game of the season to conference foe Sandburg, 28-22. Veldman and the Warrior defense had been ironclad to this point; this was their first game allowing more than 20 points. They also followed Northwestern's lead and forced a safety last week, though they more than quadrupled the Wildcats' scoring output. Sandburg might ring a bell as the alma mater of former head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Lincoln-Way West (3-1) plays at Naperville Central this week.

Spalding shuts down Calvert Hall, wins third straight shut out

Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding and safety Alijah Jones posted their third straight shut out, handling Calvert Hall 35-0 for their Week 5 win. The Cavaliers started their season with two heavyweight bouts, beating Ohio powerhouse Archbishop Hoban and Maryland heavyweight DeMatha. Since then, they've found another level entirely. Jones and Co. on the defense have held their opponents scoreless, while the offense has lit up the scoreboard. They have won their last three games by the combined score of 125-0. Archbishop Spalding (5-0) hosts Gilman this week.

Lake Mary loses tight battle with Dr. Phillips

Lake Mary (Fla.) and defensive tackle Tanner Jumpp lost to Dr. Phillips, 26-21, for their second defeat of the season. It was a drastically different game than last season, when the Rams beat Dr. Phillips in a 76-60 shoot out on their way to a 10-2 season. Unexpectedly, with a team chock full with D1 talent, the Rams find themselves with two losses through four games after entering this game ranked No. 2 in the Orlando Sentinel's Coaches Poll. Lake Mary (2-2) plays at Hagerty this week.

CLASS OF 2026

O'Brien pilots Fremd to fourth straight win