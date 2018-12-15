Washington, who will play wide receiver for the Wildcats, announced his decision on Twitter.

Three-star athlete Malik Washington committed to the Wildcats on Saturday evening to give Northwestern its second commit of the day. Three-star safety Brandon Joseph committed to the program just hours earlier.

Both Washington and Joseph are visiting Northwestern with 14 other members of the class who are in for their official visits. Washington is the 18th commit in the class and its fourth wide receiver.

Washington was offered in the spring as a safety and immediately had NU among his favorites. However, his interest cooled as he decided that he would rather play offense at the next level. That became possible after Wildcat wide receiver Charlie Fessler decided to transfer from Northwestern after the Big Ten championship game, opening up a slot for Washington.

Washington collected a total of 23 offers in the recruiting process, including 17 from Power Five schools. He chose Northwestern over finalists Michigan State and Tennessee.