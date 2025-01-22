Cats looking for fifth straight win over Indiana

Northwestern looks to accomplish something that hasn’t happened in more than 100 years on Wednesday night, as well as get a season that seems to be slipping away back on track.

A win over the Hoosiers at Welsh-Ryan Arena would give the Wildcats five straight in the series for the first time since 1913-15. Northwestern won the last game in that winning streak just days before Woodrow Wilson became the 28th President of the United States. Now, just days after Donald Trump became President No. 47, the Wildcats are aiming to do it again.

It won’t be easy. Indiana’s season looked to be teetering after a pair of back-to-back 25-point losses. But the Hoosiers (14-5, 5-3 Big Ten) are coming off of a confidence-boosting overtime win at Ohio State and may get a star back into their starting lineup to face the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5).

Six-foot-nine forward Malik Reneau is the team’s second-leading scorer who missed the last five games due to a knee injury suffered on Jan. 2 against Rutgers. The junior averages 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

In addition, 6-foot-7 freshman Bryson Tucker, a role player off the bench averaging 6.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game, may also return to the lineup after missing the Ohio State game.

Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said on Tuesday that both players would be a game-day decision.

Northwestern will also get a key piece back in the lineup, as sources told WildcatReport that backup big man Luke Hunger will return to the lineup after missing the last three games with a foot injury. The 6-foot-10 Hunger will help as the Wildcats have to contend with 7-foot Indiana center Oumar Ballo, the Big Ten’s leading rebounder.

The Hoosiers notched a big win in their last outing, beating Ohio State 77-76 in overtime last Friday in Columbus behind 44 combined points from a pair of transfers. Illinois transfer Luke Goode poured in 23 points and hit 4-of-7 shots from beyond the arc, while Arizona transfer Ballo had 21 to go along with a game-high 15 rebounds.

To top it off, they’ll have five days of rest to play a Wildcat team coming off of two overtime games last week.