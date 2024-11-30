Cats lose The Hat to Illinois at frigid Wrigley to cap a frustrating year

CHICAGO-If you’re looking for a sequence of plays to encapsulate Northwestern’s 2024 season, Saturday’s 38-28 loss to Illinois at a frigid Wrigley Field provided a good one at the end of the second quarter.

The Wildcats, trailing just 14-10, built an impressive 15-play drive. Quarterback Jack Lausch, who had been erratic to that point, as he’d been all season, completed three third-down passes, including a 26-yard back-shoulder throw to AJ Henning on a third-and-10 that was as good as any connection he’s had all season.

Northwestern eventually reached the Illinois 13. Then, the Wildcats started doing the types of things that cost teams opportunities to win football games.

On third-and-5, the offense was flagged for a delay of game, an inexcusable penalty in a critical situation, especially when they had a timeout in their pocket. Then, on third-and-10, Lausch dropped back and felt immediate pressure. He scrambled left but was run down and sacked by Malachi Hood for a loss of 8 to push them all the way back to the 26. Luke Akers was brought in to kick a 44-yard field goal amid swirling winds in right field, and his attempt sailed wide right.

A circumspect head coach David Braun took the blame for the delay of game.

"Operationally there is no excuse. It can't happen,” he said. “Wish I had that one back. I thought we were going to get the ball off but it's inexcusable...I have to call that timeout."

So instead of scoring a touchdown to take the lead into halftime or, at worse, a chip-shot field goal to bring them to within 1, the Wildcats still trailed 14-10. It’s been mistakes like those that has plagued the team all season and the primary reason their record is 4-8 overall and just 2-7 in Big Ten play – a mark that Braun called “not good enough” after the game.

Northwestern did some good things to get into the red zone against the Illini. But once there, when it mattered most, self-inflicted wounds cost them an opportunity to score points and be in position to win the game. It’s been a similar story all season.

That ugly sequence proved to be even more costly as the third quarter began. On Illinois’ second play of the half, Aidan Laughery cut back against the grain and sprinted 64 yards for a touchdown. Then, Luke Altmyer threw a 43-yard touchdown to Pat Bryant to make it 28-10. Those were two of Illinois’ four touchdowns that went for 30 or more yards.

The end result was a third straight loss to end the season and handing over the Land of Lincoln Trophy to their in-state rival a year after claiming it in Champaign. It also marked the program’s fifth loss in five games at Wrigley Field since they started playing at the Friendly Confines in 2010. They are now 0-2 against Illinois at Clark and Addison.