WildcatReport - Cats make history as Slater and Newsome go in first round

For the first time in history, Northwestern had two players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater was picked 13th by the Los Angeles Chargers. A short while later, cornerback Greg Newsome was taken by the Cleveland Browns at No. 26.

Slater was Northwestern's highest draft pick since offensive lineman Chris Hinton went fourth in 1983. He joined the Chargers, where he will be reunited with former Wildcat teammates Justin Jackson and Joe Gaziano.

Newsome will play with another former Wildcat, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr., in Cleveland.

Northwestern was one of just seven schools to have multiple players selected in the first round. Alabama, with a record-tying six, was the only school with more players drafted than the Wildcats. Clemson, Florida, Miami, Northwestern, Penn State and Virginia Tech each had two players selected.

The Wildcat program hadn't had a first-round pick since 2005, when defensive tackle Luis Castillo went to the Chargers. But last night, Northwestern had as many first-rounders as Ohio State and Michigan combined.

Slater and Newsome are the eighth and ninth Wildcat first-rounders in history, joining Castillo (28th, 2005); Napoleon Harris (23rd, 2002); Hinton (4th, 1983); Fate Echols (6th, 1962); Ron Burton, (9th, 1960); Vic Schwall (10th, 1947); and Otto Graham (4th, 1944).

Head coach Pat Fitzgerald and offensive line coach Kurt Anderson were both in Cleveland to accompany Slater. Newsome spent draft night with his family.