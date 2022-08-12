Cats make Top 5 for four-star 2023 shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen

The 6-foot-4 Friedrichsen's finalists are Northwestern, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Rice and Davidson, He has already lined up official visits to all five schools and plans to make a decision during the early signing period in November.

Northwestern got some good news on the recruiting trail yesterday, as four-star 2023 shooting guard Parker Friedrichsen announced that the Wildcats made his top five.

Friedrichsen, a former Oklahoma State commitment, is ranked as the No. 102 prospect and the No. 24 shooting guard in the nation. He is from Bixby (Okla.) and plays for the KC Run GMC AAU program that produced current Wildcat guard Ty Berry.

A prolific scorer, Friedrichsen averaged 27.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game for Bixby last season, according to MaxPreps.com. He shot 57% on two-point and 34% on three-point field goals.

Northwestern will get the coveted fifth and final spot on Friedrichsen's official visit itinerary, so they will get a chance to leave a last impression. Here is Friedrichsen's official visit schedule:

Notre Dame: Aug. 26

Davidson: Aug. 30

Rice: Sept. 2

Nebraska: Sept. 9

Northwestern: Sept. 16