Cats offer 2019 wing Tyler Wahl during visit
The trend in college basketball is toward versatile, “positionless” players who can fill a variety of roles. Class of 2019 wing Tyler Wahl, who just picked up an offer from Northwestern earlier this week, is one of those players.
The 6-foot-6 prospect from Lakeville (Minn.) North normally plays a wing position for his D1 Minnesota AAU team, but last month he was pressed into duty as a point guard and led the squad to the Chicago Classic title.
Wahl, who picked up an offer from Northwestern during his Monday visit, talks about his impressions of the Wildcats.
