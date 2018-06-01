The trend in college basketball is toward versatile, “positionless” players who can fill a variety of roles. Class of 2019 wing Tyler Wahl, who just picked up an offer from Northwestern earlier this week, is one of those players.

The 6-foot-6 prospect from Lakeville (Minn.) North normally plays a wing position for his D1 Minnesota AAU team, but last month he was pressed into duty as a point guard and led the squad to the Chicago Classic title.

Wahl, who picked up an offer from Northwestern during his Monday visit, talks about his impressions of the Wildcats.