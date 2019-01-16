Ticker
Cats see 2020 Rivals100 guard Leal as B-Mac of the future

Anthony Leal
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport.com
Northwestern is playing without a true point guard this season – out of necessity, not design – and things are not going very well.

The Wildcats struggle against pressure defense, and their offense has stagnated at times during their 1-5 start in Big Ten play.

In other words, they could use another Bryant McIntosh to lead this team.

Earlier this month, head coach Chris Collins offered a 2020 player he feels can come in and play McIntosh’s lead guard role for the Wildcats in the future: four-star guard Anthony Leal of Bloomington (Ind.) South, the No. 79 player in the country.

{{ article.author_name }}