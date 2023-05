Northwestern doesn't recruit the Upper Peninsula of Michigan very often. Not many schools do.

But Callen Campbell is the type of athlete that can attract the attention of college coaches all the way up to the shores of Lake Superior. He's a 6-foot-4, 245-pound defensive end who doubles as a quarterback on offense. He is also a two-time state powerlifting champ and an accomplished wrestler.

When Northwestern offered Campbell a scholarship on Sunday, he says he became just the second player ever at Sault Ste. Marie (Mich.) Sault Area High School to earn an offer from a Power Five program. So it shouldn't be a surprise that Northwestern immediately rocketed to the top of his leader board.

"I’m pretty sold on the Northwestern program," he said.