Cats busy handing out offers

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and his staff have been out on the road during this April recruiting period, trying to pick out players to fill out their open roster spots for this and the next cycle.

They have their work cut out for them. NU lost three players to expiring eligibility (Pete Nance, Ryan Greer and Elyjah Williams) and one to a transfer (Ryan Young) this year, and they could lose as many as three more next year (Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Robbie Beran).

In the last three days, the Wildcats have offered five prospects they think can begin to patch some of those holes. One is from the 2022 class who just decommitted from another program, and three are juniors who will graduate in 2023. Expect the Wildcats to also be active in the transfer portal to meet some of their needs, especially for next season, as there aren't many 2022s still available.

Here is a rundown of each of the Wildcats' recent offers:



