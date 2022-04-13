Cats busy handing out offers

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins and his staff have been out on the road during this April recruiting period, trying to pick out players to fill out their open roster spots for this and the next cycle.
They have their work cut out for them. NU lost three players to expiring eligibility (Pete Nance, Ryan Greer and Elyjah Williams) and one to a transfer (Ryan Young) this year, and they could lose as many as three more next year (Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Robbie Beran).
In the last three days, the Wildcats have offered five prospects they think can begin to patch some of those holes. One is from the 2022 class who just decommitted from another program, and three are juniors who will graduate in 2023. Expect the Wildcats to also be active in the transfer portal to meet some of their needs, especially for next season, as there aren't many 2022s still available.
Here is a rundown of each of the Wildcats' recent offers:
NICK MARTINELLI (2022)
Martinelli, a 6-foot-7 wing from up the road at Glenbrook South, has seen his recruiting take off since decommitting from Elon after head coach Mike Schrage left the program. He has picked up offers from a dozen schools in the last few days, though Northwestern remains his lone Power Six offer. Martinelli averaged 22.8 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season while leading the Titans to a 33-3 record.
CAREY BOOTH (2023)
Northwestern is one of nine schools in the last five days to offer Booth, a 6-foot-9 forward from Colorado. Booth averaged 10.6 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season for Cherry Creek. He also plays for the same KC Run GMC AAU program that produced current Wildcat guard Ty Berry. Booth's father, Calvin, played for Penn State, and the Lions have to be considered a strong contender in the battle to land Carey.
TAISON CHATMAN (2023)
Chatman is the blue-chipper in this batch, a four-star shooting guard who is ranked as the No. 54 prospect in the nation for the 2023 class. Chatman has collected a total of eight offers, representing five of the six major conferences, including four from Big Ten programs. The 6-foot-3 guard led the Eagles to a 26-6 record and the Minnesota 4A championship this season.
THOMAS HAUGH (2023)
Haugh, a 6-foot-9 power forward, has seen his recruiting spike this week. He has a total of 14 offers, but got his first two from Power Six programs -- Maryland and Northwestern -- on Monday and Tuesday, respectively. Haugh transferred to Perkiomen, a private prep school, this season and helped lead the Panthers to the independent school state title game, where they lost to Westtown and Duke-bound 7-foot-2 center Dereck Lively, 46-41.
MILAN MOMCILOVIC (2023)
Northwestern has been recruiting Momcilovic since last July, he told WildcatReport. The staff finally offered him after they saw him play at last weekend's EYBL event in Orlando, where he averaged 21.3 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50% on three-pointers. A classic stretch-4, Momcilovic is a long 6-foot-9 frontliner that can shoot. He will remind many NU fans of current Wildcat Robbie Beran. Momcilovic has offers from five Power Six programs, including NU, Xavier and Creighton, who each offered him over the last two days. He has already taken official visits to Iowa State and Minnesota.