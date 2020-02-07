@WildcatReport

There's no question that quarterback is a top priority for Northwestern's 2021 recruiting class. The Wildcats showed you just how much of a priority it is on Thursday.

The Wildcats offered four 2021 quarterbacks yesterday: three from California and one from Texas. All four of them tweeted the news within hours of each other.



It makes sense. Northwestern is coming off of a season in which it had arguably the worst quarterback play in the nation, so help is needed. The Wildcats played five different quarterbacks who combined to throw for just 1,440 yards, with six touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2019. That's why Northwestern finished 126th in passing in the country and dead-last, 130th, in passing efficiency.

More importantly, this is the first opportunity for new offensive coordinator Mike Bajakian to recruit his guy for the most important position on the field. No person will do more to determine Bajakian's success then the player that lines up behind center.

There are two pro-styles and two dual-threats among the quartet, but, regardless of how they are classified, they all have the ability to extend plays and make off-platform throws. Bajakian said when he was hired that he liked athletic quarterbacks, and these four certainly prove it.

Here are a look at the all four quarterbacks.



