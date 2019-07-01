@WildcatReport

Northwestern had one of the best defenses in the Big Ten last season, even if they finished a disappointing 4-16 in conference play. The Wildcats allowed just 65.1 points per game (fourth in the conference), held opponents under 30 percent on 3-pointers (second) and blocked 4.2 shots per game (third).

The Wildcats think they can be even better in the future with a shot-blocking, 7-foot rim protector in the lane, which is why head coach Chris Collins offered Matt Nicholson a scholarship last week.



We caught up with the three-star 2020 center from Clarkston (Mich.) who says that his defense is his greatest asset.