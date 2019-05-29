Northwestern has had a good track record in Katy, Texas, recruiting defensive starters Paddy Fisher and Travis Whillock out of Katy High School in 2016.

On Wednesday, the Wildcats offered another Katy native, but this one, quarterback Jalen Milroe, goes to rival Tompkins High School. And the 6-foot-3, 194-pound sophomore has already collected 16 offers from some of the top programs in the nation and emerged as one of the hottest signal callers in the 2021 class.

We caught up with Milroe to get his reaction to receiving Northwestern's offer and found out that he grew up rooting for the Wildcats.