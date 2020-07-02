WildcatReport - Cats offer Texas burner Drew Donley

Cats offer Texas burner Drew Donley
Northwestern has enjoyed a steady parade of productive wide receivers over the years. Guys like Jeremy Ebert, Eric Peterman and Austin Carr.
But one thing the Wildcats have lacked is a true deep threat, a receiver with the speed to blow the top off of a defense.
They offered a prospect they hope can be that guy last week.
Unranked Texan Drew Donley is a 6-foot-2, 175-pounder with speed to burn. And if that name sounds familiar, it should. Drew's father, Doug Donley, was a two-time All-Big Ten wide receiver at Ohio State from 1977-80 before playing in the NFL.
In this case, the apple didn't fall far from the tree. And that apple is fast.
