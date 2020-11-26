 WildcatReport - Cats offer a trio of 2022 prospects
Cats offer a trio of 2022 prospects

Northwestern head coach Chris Collins
Northwestern head coach Chris Collins (AP)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
Northwestern' Chris Collins was busy on the day before Thanksgiving.

The Wildcats' head coach offered a trio of 2022 guards on Wednesday, one from the West Coast and two from the East Coast.

Here are thumbnail sketches of each of them.


BEN SHTOLZBERG

Ben Shtolzberg is a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Sherman Oaks. He has shown the ability to shoot from beyond the arc as well as handle the ball and could play either guard position at the next level.

He also holds offers from Boston College and Nebraska.


MASAI TROUTMAN

Masai Troutman is a 6-foot-5 wing from Frederick (Md.) St. Andrew's Episcopal. An exceptional athlete with explosiveness, Troutman is a versatile player who can play several positions and has shown the ability to create shots and score.

He has also drawn offers from Indiana, Georgetown, Florida and Xavier.


CHRISTIAN WINBORNE

Christian Winborne is a 6-foot-2 lead guard prospect from Baltimore (Md.) Gilman, a school that gave Northwestern current Wildcat tackle Zachary Franks. Winborne is a three-star, Rivals150 prospect who has shown talent for playmaking and perimeter shotmaking.

He now has 11 offers, including high-majors Kansas State, LSU, Seton Hall, Virginia Tech and Xavier.


