WildcatReport - Cats offer a trio of 2022 prospects

Northwestern' Chris Collins was busy on the day before Thanksgiving. The Wildcats' head coach offered a trio of 2022 guards on Wednesday, one from the West Coast and two from the East Coast. Here are thumbnail sketches of each of them.



BEN SHTOLZBERG

2022 Southern California Academy (CA) G Ben Shtolzberg has received an offer from Northwestern. @BenShtolzberg https://t.co/rVTKaRWAQ6 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) November 25, 2020

Ben Shtolzberg is a 6-foot-4 combo guard from Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Sherman Oaks. He has shown the ability to shoot from beyond the arc as well as handle the ball and could play either guard position at the next level. He also holds offers from Boston College and Nebraska.



MASAI TROUTMAN

Blessed to receive an offer from Northwestern University💜🤍 pic.twitter.com/HbaiJpgIYX — Masai Troutman (@MasaiTroutman) November 26, 2020

Masai Troutman is a 6-foot-5 wing from Frederick (Md.) St. Andrew's Episcopal. An exceptional athlete with explosiveness, Troutman is a versatile player who can play several positions and has shown the ability to create shots and score. He has also drawn offers from Indiana, Georgetown, Florida and Xavier.



CHRISTIAN WINBORNE

Blessed to receive an offer from Northwestern!! pic.twitter.com/HknU14JsxG — Christian Winborne (@polothedon__) November 26, 2020