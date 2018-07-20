Yavuz Gultekin emigrated from his native Turkey to the United States a little over a year ago to further develop his basketball skills. It’s safe to say that things have gone well. In 13 months since the move, the 6-foot-8 Maryland wing has collected 12 scholarship offers, with seven coming from high-major programs.

College coaches are attracted by this versatile prospect who can, as Gultekin himself puts it, “can dribble, can shoot, can play (the) 1-2-3-4 (positions) and defend anybody on the court.”

“The Turkish Ticket” or “Yeezy”, as Gultekin is known, pulled in six offers in the last week, including one from Northwestern, on Wednesday.

We caught up with this interesting overseas import to get a read on his recruiting picture in this premium WildcatReport story.