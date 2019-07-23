Northwestern got an impressive recruiting win on Monday when Jaiden Cameron committed to the Wildcats.

The three-star 2020 defensive end from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont picked the Wildcats over 19 other schools, including 11 from the Power Five. What's more, he committed to Northwestern without taking an official visit. He took officials to Cincinnati, Michigan State and Minnesota but wound up committing to the school that didn't offer him until June 1 and that he only visited once, on an unofficial.

Cameron talked to WildcatReport about the reasons he chose the Wildcats in this breaking story.