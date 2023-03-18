For the first time since 2017, and for the second time ever, Northwestern won an NCAA Tournament game.

Their reward for this impressive feat? A matchup against the second-seed UCLA Bruins, an elite team that finished the regular season ranked second in the AP poll. The soon-to-be Big Ten rivals face off at 7:40 p.m. CT on Saturday at Sacramento's Golden1 Arena (TNT).

To earn a spot in the round of 32, the No. 7-seed Wildcats defeated No. 10 Boise State 75-67 in a first-round game on Thursday night. The offense cooked, scoring 75 points on 49% shooting from the field and 38% from three. That 75-point mark is the highest for the Cats since Feb. 19, when they scored 80 in a 20-point win over Iowa.

Northwestern's All-Big Ten backcourt set the pace. Boo Buie led the way with 22 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Chase Audige found his stroke again and contributed 20 points, six boards and four steals. Ty Berry also chimed in after a bit of a cold streak with 13 points (3-for-4 from three) and six rebounds. Brooks Barnhizer joined in on the action, as well, dropping 10 points and five rebounds, marking his seventh game in a row in double figures.

Defensively, the Wildcats held fast, holding BSU to 40% from the field and 26.1% from beyond the line. While the shooting defense was impressive, Northwestern's work in the glass was not as striking. The Cats were outrebounded 41-33, giving up 20 offensive rebound to the Broncos in the process. As a result, Boise State scored 20 second chance points, compared to Northwestern's nine.

Head coach Chris Collins said that the Wildcats need to improve in that area when facing the Bruins.

"[UCLA is] really good on the boards, which is something we're going to have to do a better job of," said Northwestern head coach Chris Collins. "We didn't do a great job [Thursday] night rebounding. That's going to be a big focus of our attention, is making sure we match their physicality."

Despite these rebounding struggles, it was still a wire-to-wire victory, save for one tie early in the second half. The Cats repelled every Bronco run and didn't feel much pressure down the stretch.

UCLA, however, provides a much different challenge for the Wildcats. Hailing from the Pac-12, the Bruins finished their regular season at 27-4, 18-2 in conference. Unlike Northwestern, the Pac-12 regular season champs are also riding a hot streak, going 13-1 in their last 14 games.