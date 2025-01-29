Tre Singleton working through 'ups and downs' of senior season

Tre Singleton is set to arrive to Northwestern as one of the most highly touted prospects in program history, but he has faced some adversity in his senior season.

First came an injury. Singleton broke his ankle in September and missed the first seven games of the season, delaying his debut until Dec. 28.

"It was an unfortunate accident in practice," he said. "I got the steal, went down [the court] and went up off one leg. When I came down on my right leg, it just tweaked to the outside and [it] snapped, unfortunately."

Singleton's Jeffersonville squad struggled without their star, opening with a 4-3 record. But they've returned to the level of their elite expectations since his return.

The Red Devils have gone 6-2 in their last eight with Singleton in the lineup, including a three-point loss to Greenfield-Central when Singleton just played the second half in his first game back from the injury. He still posted eight points, two rebounds and three assists in limited action.

"It's been a little rocky so far, some ups and downs," he said on the season. "We've lost a few games and obviously I wasn't able to play [early] in the season. I'm still kind of getting back but it's been good...

"I have a lot of great teammates and people around me that have helped keep me motivated and hungry to get back."

Singleton said he's still finishing up some of the rehab, but the pain is minor. He showcased his unwavering athleticism when he went coast-to-coast for the winning bucket versus Columbus East last weekend.