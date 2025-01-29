Tre Singleton working through 'ups and downs' of senior season

Tre Singleton is set to arrive to Northwestern as one of the most highly touted prospects in program history, but he has faced some adversity in his senior season.
First came an injury. Singleton broke his ankle in September and missed the first seven games of the season, delaying his debut until Dec. 28.
"It was an unfortunate accident in practice," he said. "I got the steal, went down [the court] and went up off one leg. When I came down on my right leg, it just tweaked to the outside and [it] snapped, unfortunately."
Singleton's Jeffersonville squad struggled without their star, opening with a 4-3 record. But they've returned to the level of their elite expectations since his return.
The Red Devils have gone 6-2 in their last eight with Singleton in the lineup, including a three-point loss to Greenfield-Central when Singleton just played the second half in his first game back from the injury. He still posted eight points, two rebounds and three assists in limited action.
"It's been a little rocky so far, some ups and downs," he said on the season. "We've lost a few games and obviously I wasn't able to play [early] in the season. I'm still kind of getting back but it's been good...
"I have a lot of great teammates and people around me that have helped keep me motivated and hungry to get back."
Singleton said he's still finishing up some of the rehab, but the pain is minor. He showcased his unwavering athleticism when he went coast-to-coast for the winning bucket versus Columbus East last weekend.
MORE ON SINGLETON: Northwestern's 'love at first sight' helped make Tre Singleton a Wildcat | Northwestern makes a statement by landing 2025 F Tre Singleton | Northwestern impresses Tre Singleton on official visit l Northwestern could be 'perfect match' for Tre Singleton
Singleton wound up with 18 points in the dramatic victory.
"It was big and I was happy I made it," he said. "We got the win, that's the most important part."
While he didn't have his exact stats off the top of his head, Singleton estimated that he's averaging about 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists per game this season.
The 6-foot-8 wing's presence has turned Jeffersonville back into one of state's premier programs. The Red Devils are 6-1 when Singleton played a full game and have set their sights on the top of Indiana Class 4A. They are 10-5 overall and in first place in the Hoosier Hills conference at 3-0.
"The goals I have are to go out every game, don't take it for granted," he said. "I want to play hard every chance I get and our team goal is to win a state championship."
Singleton hasn't been back to Northwestern since the start of the season but said there is potential for a trip to Evanston for the Wildcats' game this Saturday, Feb. 1, against Wisconsin.
He's been following the Wildcats' season closely and admires their determination through adversity.
"I've been able to watch a good amount of their games," he said. "I think they've been doing well but they've had some rather badly officiated games, a couple of them. But I think, for the most part, they've been doing pretty good."