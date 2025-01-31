Top WR target Amarion Jackson among Northwestern Junior Day visitors

For the second weekend in a row, Northwestern will host several 2026 prospects in a Junior Day event.

Among the targets on hand this Saturday will be Amarion Jackson, one of the top wide receivers on the Wildcats' board, making his first trip to Evanston.

We talked to the three-star prospect from Omaha (Neb.) Millard South, who is coming off of a season that included 778 yards and seven touchdowns receiving and ended with a state championship, about his upcoming visit.

