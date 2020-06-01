@WildcatReport

Cats reel in 3-star tight end Lawson Albright
Northwestern landed the first tight end of its 2021 class on Monday when Lawson Albright committed to the Wildcats.
A 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, Albright picked Northwestern over an impressive offer list. He collected offers from 13 Power Five programs, including Florida, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, as well as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin from the Big Ten.
Rivals' Adam Friedman first reported the commitment on Twitter. Albright then tweeted his announcement a short time later.
Go Wildcats!!🟣⚪️
Albright had 29 catches for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns for Grimsley last season. He averaged 16.4 yards per catch with a long of 55 yards while helping Grimsley to a 12-2 record and the state 4A semfinals.
He was offered by Northwestern on April 10 and committed to the Wildcats without ever visiting the campus.
Albright boasts NFL bloodlines. His father, Ethan Albright, had a 16-year career in the NFL, primarily with the Washington Redskins and Buffalo Bills. He was an All-Pro selection in 2007.
