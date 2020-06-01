@WildcatReport

Northwestern landed the first tight end of its 2021 class on Monday when Lawson Albright committed to the Wildcats.

A 6-foot-4, 220-pounder from Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley, Albright picked Northwestern over an impressive offer list. He collected offers from 13 Power Five programs, including Florida, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, as well as Illinois, Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin from the Big Ten.

Rivals' Adam Friedman first reported the commitment on Twitter. Albright then tweeted his announcement a short time later.