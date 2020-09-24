WildcatReport - Cats rolling with the COVID changes

Even though the season is back on, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect how Northwestern prepares for the 2020 season.

Practice looks a little different this year for the Wildcats. There hasn’t been much contact, and they haven’t been able to practice tackling yet.

Another very visible difference is “the film,” a short of shield that every player is wearing across the bottom part of his facemask.

Junior cornerback Greg Newsome II said this has caused some issues with breathing during practice. He wears a visor, too, so between the visor and the film, he doesn’t have much air coming into his helmet.

“It’s tough doing a five-play set when you can’t really breathe at all,” Newsome said.

But he sees it as a benefit.

“I’d say we’re probably the best in-shape team in the country. We work hard every single day. Running to the ball, everything we do is at 100%.”

Northwestern’s coaches have given the players extra water breaks to counteract any extra stress the film is putting on their bodies. Newsome also said that every player has their own water bottle. That’s another benefit in his mind.

“Even if we weren’t in this pandemic, I would like to have my own water bottle, anyways,” he said.