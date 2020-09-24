WildcatReport - Cats rolling with the COVID changes

Cats rolling with the COVID changes
Even though the season is back on, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect how Northwestern prepares for the 2020 season.
Practice looks a little different this year for the Wildcats. There hasn’t been much contact, and they haven’t been able to practice tackling yet.
Another very visible difference is “the film,” a short of shield that every player is wearing across the bottom part of his facemask.
Junior cornerback Greg Newsome II said this has caused some issues with breathing during practice. He wears a visor, too, so between the visor and the film, he doesn’t have much air coming into his helmet.
“It’s tough doing a five-play set when you can’t really breathe at all,” Newsome said.
But he sees it as a benefit.
“I’d say we’re probably the best in-shape team in the country. We work hard every single day. Running to the ball, everything we do is at 100%.”
Northwestern’s coaches have given the players extra water breaks to counteract any extra stress the film is putting on their bodies. Newsome also said that every player has their own water bottle. That’s another benefit in his mind.
“Even if we weren’t in this pandemic, I would like to have my own water bottle, anyways,” he said.
Precautions are also being taken during position meetings. Senior wide receiver Riley Lees said the defensive line now meets in the VR room, a much larger space, with their chairs more than six feet apart. The wide receivers meet in the team meeting room, again a larger space, with everyone sitting in a different row.
Staying safe outside of the facility has also been a point of emphasis that veterans on the team have gotten across to younger players.
“It holds more weight when us players are leading the way in terms of social distancing,” Newsome said. “As a group we’ve been doing it. It starts with our unity council, which is our leaders of the teams. We try to hold younger guys accountable, social distancing, always washing our hands, trying to not hang out with so many people.
“I know it’s hard because, when I was a freshman, I was young, I wanted to meet new people. So I know it’s going to be hard for those guys, but they’re going to have to do it. The seniors here are ready to play. They didn’t think they were going to have their senior season, so we have to do it for them.”
Lees has also led by example as a veteran on the team. He said his day consists of football and then going home to take classes online. That’s about it.
“We’re being smart and doing what we need to do,” he said.
A slew of college football games being cancelled across the country has not changed the Wildcats’ mindset heading into the season. Newsome, Lees and quarterback Peyton Ramsey all said that they’re focused on preparing for the season, no matter what happens at other programs.
“Whatever games they give us, that’s the games we’ll play,” Newsome said.