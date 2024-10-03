As one of the top 150 players in the Class of 2025, three-star 2025 point guard Jake West is sort of a big deal. But that's nothing compared to how famous he is on TikTok.

West has 1.5 million followers on the social media platform, mostly for his dance videos. He said he had a video that went viral and things took off from there.

But Northwestern's coaches are interested in the 6-foot-3, 165-pounder from Philadelphia (Pa.) William Penn Charter for what he can do on a court, not in front of a camera. And the interest is mutual, as West has the Wildcats in his top five and will take an official visit to Evanston this weekend.

