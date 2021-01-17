WildcatReport - Cats’ streak hits five with loss to Iowa

Here are our takeaways from Northwestern's fifth consecutive loss:

Iowa got contributions from everyone as five players scored in double figures for the Hawkeyes. Luka Garza led them with 17, all in the first half.

Just about the only positive for the Cats in this one was Boo Buie seemed to get back on track. He hit four threes in the first half and kept NU in it for the first 12 or so minutes. He only finished with those 12 points, though. Pete Nance led Northwestern with 16.

Iowa continued its run into the second half, where the steak eventually reached 41-13. The Hawkeyes’ lead got as big as 29 points in the second half.

It was the fifth straight loss for Northwestern, which is now 6-6 in the year after starting 6-1. All five losses have been by double-figures.

Iowa then ended the half on a 21-8 run that essentially put the game out of reach as the No. 5 Hawkeyes trounced the reeling Cats, 96-73.

Ryan Greer made a free throw with 7:57 remaining in the first half to put Northwestern ahead 29-28.

Buie starts hot: Buie had scored seven points in Northwestern's last four games combined. He exploded with four early triples in the first half. He gave a spark to NU's offense to help them hang around with Iowa's high-powered attack. Buie started 4-8 from the field, but only took three shots the rest of the game and missed all of them.

It was a good sign for Northwestern to see Buie get going early, but they need him to consistently put pressure on the defense in order to help Northwestern score.





Nance steps up: It must be something about Iowa for Nance. The junior big man had another strong performance against the Hawkeyes, with 16 points.

Nance scored a career-high 21 when these teams faced off in December. He also added nine rebounds and five assists on Sunday.

Nance got no help from his fellow bigs Robbie Beran and Ryan Young. They combined for six points and four rebounds.

Nance did struggle on defense though. Garza was able to consistently get good looks against him and he scored 17 in the first half. Iowa's backup center, Jack Nunge, finished with 12 points as well.





Iowa dominates the glass: Iowa out-rebounded Northwestern 40-27. Nance did his part on the glass, grabbing nine boards. Beran and Young, though, were nowhere to be found.

Northwestern has been out-rebounded in all of their losses this season.

Iowa's dominance on the glass could be at least partially attributed to Iowa shooting well and Northwestern having an abysmal shooting day. Iowa shot 57.9% from the field and 41.7% from three. Northwestern managed only 41.5% from the field and 27.3% from behind the arc.

It's not that simple, but Iowa certainly had more chances to grab rebounds.





Defense disappears: Northwestern does not look like a good defensive team. Iowa is a very good offensive team. The matchup between those groups played out as you would expect.

Iowa scored 96 points and easily could've hit triple digits if they didn't empty their bench late in the game. Outside of Anthony Gaines, Northwestern doesn't have anyone that you feel comfortable with in a 1-on-1 defensive matchup.

That means Northwestern has to rely on help defense, which leaves other guys open. Iowa and other teams have been taking advantage by burying open jumpers against the Cats.





Second half disaster: In Northwestern's last two home games, they have been outscored 100-49 in the second half. That is almost unbelievable.

Something has to change with the way Chris Collins coaches this team. He seems to be getting “out-adjusted” every single game. Northwestern needs to make changes at the half. It seems like their opponent figures out what Northwestern did in the first half and exploits it, while Northwestern continues to try and do the same thing.

Better second-half performances will be key to turning around NU's season.