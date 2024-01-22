This is the time of year for college football programs to shoot their shots, to offer some of the best players on their recruiting boards.

Northwestern offered one such player on Sunday, four-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola, the No. 96-ranked player in the 2025 class.

Babalola, a 6-foot-7, 270-pounder from Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest, has already drawn 19 scholarship offers, including Florida, Florida State, Miami, Oregon and Penn State.

But despite his lengthy offer list, the Wildcats have piqued Babalola's interest. The school's outstanding academics appeals to the 3.9 GPA student, and their success this season under new head coach David Braun has caught his eye.

