WildcatReport - Cats thump Auburn for fourth straight bowl win

Northwestern had ridden Peyton Ramsey for three quarters, three touchdowns and a 21-13 lead over Auburn.

But with a chance to put a hammer lock on the VRBO Citrus Bowl, the Wildcats turned to an almost forgotten friend: the running game.

After the defense stuffed Bo Nix on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak at midfield, Cam Porter ran the ball seven straight times for 50 yards and the touchdown to give the Wildcats a 28-13 lead with 12:13 left to effectively end the game.

The No. 14 Wildcats, coming off of a turnaround 2020 season that produced a second Big Ten West title in three years, started 2021 with a bang by posting a 35-19 victory over Auburn to claim their fourth consecutive bowl victory.

More importantly, it sent retiring defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz out with the 400th win over his 51-yard coaching career. And it was Hankwitz that got the Gatorade bath after the game.

While Porter, who rushed for 98 rushing yards, was the finisher, it was Ramsey who was the player of the game for the Wildcats. The grad transfer turned in his best performance of the season, finishing 24 of 35 for 291 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and another score on the ground.

Despite playing without leading sacker Eku Leota and first-team All-Big Ten cornerback Greg Newsome II, Northwestern’s defense held an opponent to 20 points or less for the seventh time in nine games, held Auburn to just two third-down conversions in 13 attempts and claimed the game’s only takeaway.

Nix wound up 25 of 42 for 292 yards and a TD before leaving the game briefly in the fourth quarter with an apparent injury. He also led the Tigers with 32 rushing yards as Northwestern limited Auburn, which was playing without leading rusher Tank Bigsby, to just 61 yards on 26 carries.

Ramsey came out of the runnel with guns blazing in this one. Running a quick-tempo attack, Ramsey led the Wildcats right down the field for a touchdown on their first possession. He fired a 14-yarder to Riley Lees on a crosser on third-and-8, and then he delivered a perfect throw to a wide-open Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowan for the 35-yard touchdown. All told, Ramsey went a perfect 5-for-5 for 66 yards to open the game.

After Auburn went three-and-out twice, Ramsey went back to work. He hit Lees over the middle on a fourth-and-8 play at the Auburn 45 for the first of three fourth-down conversions in five attempts for the Wildcats in the game. Then, at the 6-yard line, Ramsey rolled out to the right after a great cut block from Porter on the edge, and hit John Raine, who leaped into the end zone to give the Wildcats a 14-0 lead with 3:14 left in the first quarter.

Ramsey’s numbers at the end of the first quarter: 11-for-14 for 152 yards and two TDs.

The second quarter slowed down considerably for Northwestern’s offense, however. The Wildcats punted twice while Auburn found some offensive success moving Nix out of the pocket and utilizing him on quarterback runs.



