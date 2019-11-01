EVANSTON, Ill. - Northwestern put together an impressive offensive performance to secure a 105-64 victory over Quincy on Thursday evening in their exhibition game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Wildcats were aided by a balanced scoring attack, with six players in double-digits. Newcomers Pat Spencer and Boo Buie led the 'Cats with 19 and 18 points, respectively. Anthony Gaines, Ryan Young, Jared Jones, and A.J. Turner all joined the pair in double-figures.



It was a three-point barrage for Northwestern in the first half. Miller Kopp got things going for the 'Cats with two consecutive threes to help NU take a 9-2 lead out of the gate. Buie added another pair of triples, before Gaines hit another from beyond the arc to help the 'Cats extend their lead to 20 with eight minutes to play in the first half.



Buie led the Wildcats at the half with 10 points, with Gaines and Kopp close behind with eight points each. The Wildcats led 50-33 at the break, marking a higher point total in a half than they had in any game last season.



Spencer and Buie showed some chemistry early in the second stanza. Spencer notched a pair of dunks sandwiched between Buie's third three-pointer of the game. Buie then launched a fastbreak lob from the three-point line, which Spencer caught and threw down.



Spencer exploded for 17 points in the half on his way to lead the team in scoring. The graduate transfer shot 8-for-9 from the field and also contributed a team-high three steals.



Northwestern's 105 points is the most points they have put up in any regular season game since 2010-11.



Chicago's Big Ten Team will be back in action for their season opener against Merrimack on Friday, November 8 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.





