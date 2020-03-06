@WildcatReport

The recruiting dead period is over and Northwestern's Saturday spring practice will be very much alive.

The Wildcats will welcome four four-star prospects to watch spring practice at Ryan Fieldhouse on Saturday, along with a host of other 2021 and 2022 recruits.



This is the program's first Saturday spring practice with visitors. Last weekend's practice came during the recruiting dead period, when visitors are not allowed on campus and coaches can't have face-to-face contact with prospects. The dead period just ended last Sunday, and now the floodgates have opened.

Among the four-stars will be tight end Jordan Dingle from Bowling Green (Ky.), defensive end Najee Story from Solon (Ohio) and a pair of towering tackles in 6-foot-7 Eli Sutton of Nashville (Tenn.) Brentwood Academy and 6-foot-8 Caleb Tiernan of Beverly Hills (Mich.) Country Day.

Dingle and Tiernan are two of four prospects who will arrive on campus today and stay overnight. The others are two-star Maryland athlete William Johnson, who's being recruited as a linebacker or safety, and unranked Texas cornerback Dru Polidore.

Here is a list of a dozen of the top visitors expected below, including 2022 wideout Reggie Fleurima. Of this group, four are from the Chicago area, but others they come from as far away as Massachusetts and North Carolina. Nine states are represented in all.

