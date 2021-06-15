 WildcatReport - Cats welcome three mid-week official visitors
Cats welcome three mid-week official visitors

Alex VanSumeren
Alex VanSumeren (Rivals.com)
Louie Vaccher • WildcatReport
Publisher/Managing Editor
@WildcatReport

MORE: Northwestern Official Visitors


There's no down-time for Northwestern's coaches in June.

Fresh off of hosting seven official visitors over the weekend, Northwestern is welcoming three more top targets today for a rare mid-week official visit. One of them is a four-star Rivals250 defensive tackle with offers from Alabama and Clemson, among others.

The 2022 prospects will be on campus from Tuesday through Thursday. We take a look at each of them here.

