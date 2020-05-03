Johnson was also the third Wildcat pledge within 24 hours, as three-star defensive end Aidan Hubbard joined the 2021 class on Saturday.

First, four-star defensive end Najee Story committed to the Wildcats. Then, a few hours later, Johnson followed him to add two potential difference makers to NU's defense.

Three-star cornerback Theran Johnson doubled Northwestern's pleasure on Sunday, when he became the second commitment of the day and the third of the weekend.

Northwestern was the only Power Five offer for Johnson, who collected nine offers in all. But don't let the lack of big-name programs fool you, said Josh Helmholdt back in March, when he identified Johnson as one of the Midwest prospects who impressed him on film.

"College coaches love cornerbacks who play with length at the position, and Johnson fits that mold," wrote Helmhold, Rivals' Midwest recruiting analyst. "But, he also has the fluidity to stay with receivers through their routes and a nose for the football.

"Johnson did not pick up his first scholarship offer until Jan. 29, and he only landed his first Power Five offer earlier this month from Northwestern. That offer list feels light considering the potential we see on film, and once college coaches get back on the road I expect Johnson’s offer list to swell."

That surge in offers never happened, but Johnson collected the only offer he wound up needing from the Wildcats on March 12, when he visited Evanston for what turned out to be the last practice of the spring. He told WildcatReport that he was "shocked" to get the offer on his visit.

He liked what Northwestern offered in terms of elite academics and Big Ten football, but what stood out the most about his time in Evanston was "just how much fun everyone has (during practice)."

Johnson is the first cornerback in NU's class, which now numbers eight. The class jumped from 52nd nationally in Rivals rankings on Saturday, to 25th on Sunday, after Hubbard, Story and Johnson were added.